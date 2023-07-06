US May Approve Cluster Munitions to Ukraine This Week Despite Russian Objections - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The United States may approve the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine as soon as this week despite objections by Russia, CBS news reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration could soon make the decision following recent calls by Ukraine to provide the controversial munitions, which drop bomblets that can endanger civilians for years, the report said on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden must sign a presidential waiver to authorize the export of certain cluster munitions under Federal law.

Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US not to escalate tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions. The decision comes amid concerns that Ukraine's offensive operations against Russia have stalled, with some officials believing that cluster munitions could provide utility for Kiev's forces.