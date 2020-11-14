US May Approve Emergency Authorization for 2 Coronavirus Vaccines in December - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The US authorities may approve for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines in December, Operation Warp Speed chief Moncef Slaoui said during a press briefing at the White House.

"The two vaccines that are completing their Phase 3 trial are likely to be.

.. [filed with] the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] for potential emergency use authorization within few weeks and, hopefully, if approved, they could be used for immunization in the month of December," Slaoui told reporters on Friday evening.