US May Approve Local Lawsuits Against Volkswagen on Emissions Scandal - Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The US Department of Justice has the right to approve local legal action against the German automobile maker Volkswagen over its previous efforts to hide the true level of diesel engine emissions from the vehicles it sold in the United States, the Supreme Court announced in an order on Monday.

"Volkswagen Group Et. Al v EPC of Hillsborough Cty [County] Et. Al. The Acting Solicitor General is invited to file a brief in this case expressing the views of the United States," the order said.

Hillsborough County is in the US state of Florida.

The ruling means that the Biden administration has the authority to decide whether Hillsborough County in Florida and the Salt Lake City County local government in the state of Utah can sue Volkswagen and the Robert Bosch auto supplier for damages in the affair under their own locally-issued regulations.

The precedent could open the way for Volkswagen to be sued by other local authorities in the United States whose emission standards were secretly broken by the company's vehicles. Two other major European-based auto manufacturers, Daimler in Germany and Fiat Chrysler/Stellantis based in the Netherlands, are already facing similar potential legal actions.