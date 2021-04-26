UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Approve Local Lawsuits Against Volkswagen On Emissions Scandal - Supreme Court

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

US May Approve Local Lawsuits Against Volkswagen on Emissions Scandal - Supreme Court

The US Department of Justice has the right to approve local legal action against the German automobile maker Volkswagen over its previous efforts to hide the true level of diesel engine emissions from the vehicles it sold in the United States, the Supreme Court announced in an order on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The US Department of Justice has the right to approve local legal action against the German automobile maker Volkswagen over its previous efforts to hide the true level of diesel engine emissions from the vehicles it sold in the United States, the Supreme Court announced in an order on Monday.

"Volkswagen Group Et. Al v EPC of Hillsborough Cty [County] Et. Al. The Acting Solicitor General is invited to file a brief in this case expressing the views of the United States," the order said.

Hillsborough County is in the US state of Florida.

The ruling means that the Biden administration has the authority to decide whether Hillsborough County in Florida and the Salt Lake City County local government in the state of Utah can sue Volkswagen and the Robert Bosch auto supplier for damages in the affair under their own locally-issued regulations.

The precedent could open the way for Volkswagen to be sued by other local authorities in the United States whose emission standards were secretly broken by the company's vehicles. Two other major European-based auto manufacturers, Daimler in Germany and Fiat Chrysler/Stellantis based in the Netherlands, are already facing similar potential legal actions.

Related Topics

Supreme Court German Company Vehicles Germany Salt Lake City Florida United States Netherlands From Government Volkswagen Fiat

Recent Stories

&#039;National Policy for Persons with Autism Spec ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Ministers of India, Japan Discuss Situation ..

17 seconds ago

Police, contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers c ..

18 seconds ago

Global vaccine push to save 50 mn lives by 2030: W ..

19 seconds ago

Cancer, low income raised anxiety in women during ..

21 seconds ago

Somali opposition fighters cordon off parts of ten ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.