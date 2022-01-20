(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The United States may approve Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighter jets to strengthen NATO allies in the Black Sea, the CNN-Turk broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing US sources.

The parties held meetings both in Ankara and Washington, the broadcaster said, adding that Turkey's request for the purchase of 40 Block 70 F-16 fighters and 80 Block 70 upgrade kits may be granted.

The reason for the approval is to equip its NATO allies against the growing threat in the Black Sea.