US May Ban Travel From UK Over COVID-19 Strain - Assistant Health Secretary

Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:50 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The United States has not ruled out a temporary ban on  travel from the United Kingdom in response to a mutated strain of the coronavirus, US Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir said in an interview on Monday.

Giroir stressed that as of now the US does not have any new updates, saying officials were still waiting for a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the matter.

"I think everything needs to be in the table.

We need to look at the data, we need to examine the science, understand the risks and then make a decision. It will be based on evidence and data and what is best for the American people," Giroir said. "I think everything is possible."

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced one week ago that a new strain of the disease had been identified in southeast England, and dozens of countries, including France and Russia, have enforced temporary bans on travel from the country over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From World

