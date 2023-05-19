UrduPoint.com

US May Be Able To Train Ukrainian Pilots To Fly F-16s In As Few As 4 Months - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US May Be Able to Train Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-16s in as Few as 4 Months - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) It could take the United States substantially less time to train Ukrainian pilots to operate American-made fighter jets than previously thought, Yahoo reported on Thursday, citing US Air Force documents.

The documents contain detailed assessments from February and March of this year at an Air Force base in Tucson, Arizona, where Ukrainian pilots with experience flying Su-27s and MiG-29s but not any experience with F16s were tested in simulators and assessed by qualified Air Force instructors. said the report.

With only a brief familiarization and no formal training, the two Ukrainian pilots were able to execute complex maneuvers in their simulated environments over the course of the assessment, the report said. Some of these maneuvers required very technical skills, including landing the aircraft after simulated engine loss and executing mock attacks.

"Given the current skill set demonstrated by the Ukrainian Air Force pilot ... four months is a realistic training timeline," the documents were quoted as saying in the report.

This represents a big shift from the 18 months that Colin Kahl, the former undersecretary of defense for policy, claimed it would take to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in front of a congressional committee in February, the report added.

One of the largest hurdles the Ukrainian pilots faced was the fact that F-16s displayed information in English, though the pilots exhibited progress in aptitude over the course of the assessment period, said the report. 

Related Topics

Progress Tucson United States February March From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

46 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Om ..

UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Oman with invitation to COP28

46 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

3 hours ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

3 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.