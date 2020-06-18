US May Be Sending Some Military Supplies to West of Libya - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The US planes are regularly making flights from Ramstein airbase in Germany to Tripoli and Misrata and may be carrying some military cargo, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"According to the open data of navigation sources, planes of the US military-transport aviation are regularly making flights from Ramstein airbase in Germany to Tripoli and Misrata," the source said.

"There are reasons to believe that the cargo delivered to the west of Libya is of military nature, and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) stationed near the Libyan-Tunisian border will distribute it," the source said.