US May Build 2 More Giant Hospital Ships - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:40 AM

US May Build 2 More Giant Hospital Ships - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United States may build two more giant hospital ships like the duo currently deployed to New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"These ships really struck a blow, a very positive blow.

.. So we are looking very seriously at building two additional ships of about the same size," Trump said on Wednesday.

Navy hospital ships Comfort and Mercy have 1,000 beds each. They currently treat non-infectious patients allowing local medics to focus on coronavirus fight.

