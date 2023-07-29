Open Menu

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due To Military Takeover - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States may cease the security and other cooperation with Niger in light of a potential military takeover in the country, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"(A) military takeover may cause the United States to cease security and other cooperation with the government of Nigeria, jeopardizing existing security and non-security partnerships. Such a takeover which strengthens violent extremist organizations undercuts stability in the country and exacerbates regional insecurity and violence," Kirby said during a press briefing.

