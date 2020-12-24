UrduPoint.com
US May Close Embassy In Iraq In Prelude To Attacking Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

US May Close Embassy in Iraq in Prelude to Attacking Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United States may close its embassy in Iraq to pave the way for an attack on Iran, Axios website reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.

US officials earlier said that they are seeing troubling indicators of "potential attack preparations" from pro-Iran militias in Iraq ahead ahead of the first anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's assassination. An Iranian commander was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad in January.

The move, which is among several options being considered, could be a prelude to retaliation against Iran, the report said.

The latest attack occurred on Sunday, when defensive interceptors stationed at the embassy shot down three rockets fired at the Green Zone, a heavily fortified enclave in Baghdad where many government offices and diplomatic missions are located.

The US earlier withdrew some of its diplomats from Iraq to reduce exposure to possible Iranian attacks.

