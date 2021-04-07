UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Consider Diplomacy With North Korea - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:46 PM

US May Consider Diplomacy with North Korea - White House

The United States is prepared to consider some form of diplomacy with North Korea if it facilitates regional denuclearization, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States is prepared to consider some form of diplomacy with North Korea if it facilitates regional denuclearization, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"Broadly speaking, we have a clear objective as it relates to North Korea, which is denuclearizing the North Korean Peninsula, the Korean Peninsula, I should say. We are, of course, continuing to enforce sanctions, we are consulting with allies and partners. We are prepared to consider some form of diplomacy if it is going to lead us down the path toward the denuclearization," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Related Topics

White House Lead United States North Korea

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

32 minutes ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

1 hour ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

1 hour ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.