US May Consider Diplomacy with North Korea - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States is prepared to consider some form of diplomacy with North Korea if it facilitates regional denuclearization, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"Broadly speaking, we have a clear objective as it relates to North Korea, which is denuclearizing the North Korean Peninsula, the Korean Peninsula, I should say. We are, of course, continuing to enforce sanctions, we are consulting with allies and partners. We are prepared to consider some form of diplomacy if it is going to lead us down the path toward the denuclearization," Psaki said during a daily briefing.