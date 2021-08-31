US May Convince Zelenskyy to Follow Path of Minsk Agreements' Implementation - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

The United States is able to use its influence on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convince him to follow the path of implementation of Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States is able to use its influence on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convince him to follow the path of implementation of Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday.

"We are very closely following the results of this trip from the point of view that the United States can really use its influence on Zelenskyy in order to convince him to follow the path of implementing the Minsk agreements, as well as the agreements that were later reached in Paris, and refuse those actions that are capable of inflicting such crushing harm on the entire process of the Minsk settlement," Peskov told reporters.

