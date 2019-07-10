The United States is considering a plan to create an international coalition to protect maritime ways off Iranian and Yemeni coast amid recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and escalating US-Iran tensions, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The United States is considering a plan to create an international coalition to protect maritime ways off Iranian and Yemeni coast amid recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and escalating US-Iran tensions, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said.

On Tuesday, Dunford held a meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper to discuss the details of this initiative aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el Mandeb.

"We're engaging now with a number of countries to see if we can put together a coalition that would ensure freedom of navigation both in the Straits of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab ... I think probably over the next couple weeks we'll identify which nations have the political will to support that initiative and then we'll work directly with their militaries to identify the specific capabilities that would support that," Dunford told reporters.

According to him, the United States will provide surveillance and organizational support to the coalition forces, but US ships will not escort other nations' ships during passages through straits.

"Escorting in the normal course of events would be done by countries who have the same flag, so a ship that is flagged from a particular country would be escorted by that country. The United States is uniquely capable of providing is some of the command and control, some of the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; but the expectation is the actual [security] patrolling and escorts would be done by others," the general added.

In late June, Pompeo visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss with Emirati officials efforts to build a global coalition against Iran. Pompeo also met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to discuss countering the Iranian threat and preserving maritime security in the Hormuz Strait.

In June, Iran announced that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated Iran's airspace. US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran, but called off the attacks at the last minute because they would be a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said, he decided to unveil new sanctions.

The United States while building up its military presence in the Middle East has blamed Iran for a recent series of security incidents including attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has rejected the allegations and accused Washington of trying to find a pretext for war.

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated last year after Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began reimposing sanctions.