US May Deploy Aegis at Guam Against North Korea Threat - Pentagon

The United States does not rule out deploying an Aegis missile defense system at Guam to protect the territory against North Korea, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, John Rood, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United States does not rule out deploying an Aegis missile defense system at Guam to protect the territory against North Korea, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, John Rood, said on Tuesday.

"Presently there is a THAAD missile defense battery at Guam [and] alternate ways to provide missile defense coverage," Rood told the US House Armed Services Committee.

US Pacific Command, Rood added, is weighing "some proposals" with regard to deploying Aegis capabilities in the region. However, Rood also said the decision to deploy Aegis at Guam has not been made.

Guam is located about 2,000 miles from North Korea's capital Pyongyang.