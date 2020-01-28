UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Deploy Aegis At Guam Against North Korea Threat - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

US May Deploy Aegis at Guam Against North Korea Threat - Pentagon

The United States does not rule out deploying an Aegis missile defense system at Guam to protect the territory against North Korea, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, John Rood, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United States does not rule out deploying an Aegis missile defense system at Guam to protect the territory against North Korea, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, John Rood, said on Tuesday.

"Presently there is a THAAD missile defense battery at Guam [and] alternate ways to provide missile defense coverage," Rood told the US House Armed Services Committee.

US Pacific Command, Rood added, is weighing "some proposals" with regard to deploying Aegis capabilities in the region. However, Rood also said the decision to deploy Aegis at Guam has not been made.

Guam is located about 2,000 miles from North Korea's capital Pyongyang.

Related Topics

Pyongyang United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Head of Russian Delegation Tolstoy Elected PACE Vi ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Outlooks for Com ..

7 minutes ago

Dacoits looted Rs175,000 cash from money changer s ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

7 minutes ago

Over 25 kg Charas seized, 2 accused arrested: SSP ..

7 minutes ago

EU citizens to be airlifted out of virus-hit Chine ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.