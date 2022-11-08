UrduPoint.com

US May Deploy Aircraft Carrier In Sea Of Japan In Event Of N.Korea's Nuclear Test- Reports

Published November 08, 2022

US May Deploy Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan in Event of N.Korea's Nuclear Test- Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The US government is drafting a resolution for the UN Security Council to increase sanctions pressure on North Korea, and is also considering deploying an aircraft carrier in the Sea of Japan should North Korea conduct a nuclear test, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

In particular, the draft resolution may include a restriction on the export of oil and oil products from North Korea, as well as sanctions against the Lazarus hacker group, which is allegedly associated with the North Korean regime.

In addition, it is not ruled out that if the draft resolution is not approved, the United States, Japan and South Korea will impose unilateral sanctions against North Korea.

North Korea has conducted 30 missile test launches since the start of the year. The country says its military activity is a response to South Korea's "provocations."

