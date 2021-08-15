- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
US May Deploy Extra Forces To Afghanistan - CNN
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The United States is considering the possibility to deploy additional forces to Afghanistan, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a US official.
A final decision is yet to be made, CNN emphasized.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
RasAl Khaimah's Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims
Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq's successful journey
MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..
More Stories From World
-
Taliban Claim Taking Control Over Presidential Palace in Kabul - Reports2 minutes ago
-
Taliban Representative Says Movement 'Asked' to Enter Kabul, Pledges to Ensure Security12 minutes ago
-
CORRECTION - US Embassy Says Kabul Airport Taking Fire12 minutes ago
-
Afghan Vice President Says Will Never 'Bow to Talib Terrorists'12 minutes ago
-
Ho Chi Minh City Extends Lockdown for One Month to Curb COVID-19 - State Portal22 minutes ago
-
Taliban to Directly Take Power in Afghanistan Without Transitional Government - Reports22 minutes ago
-
US Embassy Reports Fire Inside Kabul Airport22 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Afghanistan Taken to Kabul Airport - Reports32 minutes ago
-
Over 40 People Injured in Clashes in Kabul - NGO42 minutes ago
-
Canada Queen's Rep Accepts Trudeau's Request to Dissolve Parliament Triggering Election42 minutes ago
-
France Moves Embassy in Afghanistan to Kabul Airport - Foreign Ministry42 minutes ago
-
Supreme Council Head Asks Taliban for Time Before Militants Enter Kabul - Reports52 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.