US May Develop Hypersonic Missiles With Ballistic Warhead After INF Pullout - Army Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The US Army is exploring developing a new hypersonic missile with a ballistic warhead now that the United States has pulled out of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said on Tuesday.

"With respect to the INF ranges in particular, we're looking at where can we first find opportunities," McCarthy said answering questions at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. "Clearly, hypersonics, if you put a ballistic warhead on a hypersonic missile."