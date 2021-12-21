UrduPoint.com

US May Erase Travel Restrictions On Visitors From Southern African Countries - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States may ease restrictions on visitors from southern African countries because the number of coronavirus infections in the country is already high, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said.

"In the beginning, if you want to buy some time ... which is what we did with the southern African countries (but) we're likely to pull back on that pretty soon," Fauci said at the National Press Club on Monday.

Fauci explained that such a move made sense in the uncertain early days when the COVID-19 pandemic was first surging, but US medical authorities had a much clearer picture of the patterns of infection now.

"We're likely to pull back on that pretty soon because we have enough infection in our country and we're letting in people from other countries that have at least a much or more infection than the southern African countries. So very likely we are going to look at that very carefully and see if we can pull back on that," he said.

Keeping borders closed against visitors other countries that had lower level of infections than the United States did not have any added value, Fauci said, adding that the United States had so far recorded more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 and 802,000 deaths from it.

