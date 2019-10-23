UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Extradite Detained Ex-Russian Sports Official For Migration Law Breach - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:17 PM

US May Extradite Detained Ex-Russian Sports Official for Migration Law Breach - Source

Akhmed Bilalov, the former deputy head of the Russian Olympic Committee who has reportedly been detained in the United States, may be extradited to Russia due to a violation of migration legislation, an informed source in a Russian law enforcement agency told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Akhmed Bilalov, the former deputy head of the Russian Olympic Committee who has reportedly been detained in the United States, may be extradited to Russia due to a violation of migration legislation, an informed source in a Russian law enforcement agency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald daily newspaper reported that Bilalov was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at his house in Sunny Isles Beach, north of Miami.

"The United States may extradite Bilalov to the country of which he is a citizen, namely to Russia, as he broke the migration law," the source said.

At the same time, the extradition issue is complicated by the lack of the necessary agreements between the US and Russia, he added.

Akhmed Bilalov, the former head of the North Caucasus Resorts company, fled Russia after a scandal around the construction of ski jumps at Roza Khutor in Sochi. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited the Olympic construction sites in early 2013, publicly criticized Bilalov, whose company was responsible for the project, for construction delays and spiraling costs during preparations for the 2014 Winter Olympics. As a result, the completion of the work was entrusted to Russia's Sberbank. A criminal case over abuse of power was later initiated against Bilalov.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia Company Vladimir Putin Sochi Same Miami United States May Criminals Olympics

Recent Stories

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

44 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

53 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

1 hour ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

1 hour ago

Dr Zafar Mirza inaugurates new expansion of FGPC's ..

43 seconds ago

Russia Interested in Effective Cooperation With Ea ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.