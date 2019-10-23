US May Extradite Detained Ex-Russian Sports Official for Migration Law Breach - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Akhmed Bilalov, the former deputy head of the Russian Olympic Committee who has reportedly been detained in the United States, may be extradited to Russia due to a violation of migration legislation, an informed source in a Russian law enforcement agency told Sputnik on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald daily newspaper reported that Bilalov was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at his house in Sunny Isles Beach, north of Miami.

"The United States may extradite Bilalov to the country of which he is a citizen, namely to Russia, as he broke the migration law," the source said.

At the same time, the extradition issue is complicated by the lack of the necessary agreements between the US and Russia, he added.

Akhmed Bilalov, the former head of the North Caucasus Resorts company, fled Russia after a scandal around the construction of ski jumps at Roza Khutor in Sochi. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited the Olympic construction sites in early 2013, publicly criticized Bilalov, whose company was responsible for the project, for construction delays and spiraling costs during preparations for the 2014 Winter Olympics. As a result, the completion of the work was entrusted to Russia's Sberbank. A criminal case over abuse of power was later initiated against Bilalov.