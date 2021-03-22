US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologies For Hypersonic Weapons - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States still lacks several vital mature technologies to construct and deploy its own hypersonic missiles and uncertainty over their development may significantly delay the program, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a report on Monday.

"We identified a number of critical technologies that were not fully mature at the time of program start, which could create challenges for meeting program objectives," the report said.

The GAO warned in the report that the US Defense Department has taken several steps to mitigate these challenges but some problems remained unaddressed.

"These issues range from those posed by immature technologies and aggressive schedules to significant cost uncertainties and industrial base and human capital workforce challenges," the report said.

Many of the difficulties arose from the fact that the hypersonic systems were technically complex and were subjected to extreme conditions over the course of flight, the report added.