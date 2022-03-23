UrduPoint.com

US May Face Increasing Number Of COVID-19 Infections Soon - Fauci

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US May Face Increasing Number of COVID-19 Infections Soon - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States may see an increase in the number of novel coronavirus infections in the near future, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Antony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"I would not be surprised to see an uptick in infections," Fauci said during a virtual conversation with the Washington Post.

Fauci said the same conditions exist in the United States as in other countries like  United Kingdom that are experiencing an uptick in cases. The conditions include increasing dominance of the BA.2 coronavirus variant, relaxed restrictions and reduced immunity.

"All of these three things, which are comparable in the UK to here, makes me feel that we will see an increased uptick," he said.

Fauci also said the United States is following the United Kingdom with a "few weeks lag."

Investing in biomedical research will allow the country to confront future pandemics, he added.

Related Topics

Washington Immunity Same United Kingdom United States May Post All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girlsâ€™ education

43 minutes ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous ..

Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous country: President

2 minutes ago
 International conference on education concludes at ..

International conference on education concludes at SU with recommendations

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

13 minutes ago
 Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russi ..

Over 68,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol - Russian Defense Ministry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>