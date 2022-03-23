US May Face Increasing Number of COVID-19 Infections Soon - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States may see an increase in the number of novel coronavirus infections in the near future, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Antony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"I would not be surprised to see an uptick in infections," Fauci said during a virtual conversation with the Washington Post.

Fauci said the same conditions exist in the United States as in other countries like United Kingdom that are experiencing an uptick in cases. The conditions include increasing dominance of the BA.2 coronavirus variant, relaxed restrictions and reduced immunity.

"All of these three things, which are comparable in the UK to here, makes me feel that we will see an increased uptick," he said.

Fauci also said the United States is following the United Kingdom with a "few weeks lag."

Investing in biomedical research will allow the country to confront future pandemics, he added.