US May Face Most Difficult Time Amid COVID-19 in Next 3 Months - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The spike of COVID-19 in the next three months may push the United States to the most difficult public health situation in its history, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield told reporters.

"Next three months in the US is going to be really rough. In my personal belief, it is going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation," Redfield said during a virtual conversation on Thursday.

The US is currently facing widespread transmission of the disease throughout the country, while November added over 4 million of new COVID-19 cases, he noted.

Novel coronavirus became a leading cause of death, surpassing heart and other diseases, Redfield said.

US authorities have reported that more than 15.4 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of pandemic, and the death toll now stands at 290, 219, John Hopkins University data revealed on Thursday afternoon.