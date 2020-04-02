US May Face New COVID-19 Wave Next Fall or Winter - Pence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US authorities expect the coronavirus to manifest again next fall or winter, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the likelihood is that just like the flu the coronavirus will likely manifest again either in the fall or in the winter of next year," Pence told CNN.

Meantime, the United States should be ready to combat COVID-19 because of serious measures taken by the Trump administration, local authorities and health professionals, he added.

Pence expressed hope that necessary therapeutics will be ready by this spring or summer.

"We think we will be in a much, much better place in this fall or even in the years ahead if the coronavirus stays with us," he said.

The United States has more than 190,000 confirmed coronavirus cases including 4,100 deaths and around 7,140 recovered, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.