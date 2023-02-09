UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US May Have Made at Least $191Bln in 'Improper' Pandemic Unemployment Payments - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States may have made up to $191 billion in improper COVID-19 pandemic unemployment payments, Labor Department Inspector General Larry Turner said on Wednesday.

"Applying the estimated 21.52 percent improper payment rate to the approximate $888 billion in pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) expenditures, at least $191 billion in pandemic UI payments could have been improper payments, with a significant portion attributable to fraud," Turner said in testimony to the US House Ways and Means Committee.

However, the pandemic UI improper payment rate was likely higher than the 21.52% used to calculate the $191 billion potential loss, Turner added.

The unprecedented infusion of Federal funds into UI programs gave individuals and organized criminal groups a "high-value target" to exploit, Turner said. Many states were not prepared to process the extraordinary volume of UI claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a lapse in some internal controls traditionally used to process claims, Turner said.

