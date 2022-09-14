US May Host Service Celebrating Queen Elizabeth in Washington Next Week - Pelosi

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States may host a service in Washington sometime next week celebrating Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her passing, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States may host a service in Washington sometime next week celebrating Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her passing, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"My understanding is the embassy will be making an announcement that we will have a big service in Washington, DC perhaps sometime next week, but it's their announcement to make," Pelosi said during a press conference.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on Thursday, leaving the throne to her eldest son, King Charles III.

Pelosi noted during the press conference that Queen Elizabeth II was the United Kingdom's monarch, but was a "matriarch for democracy."