US May Impose New Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Congress may impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, and these new restrictions could be targeted against investors and companies receiving the gas, if effort to complete the pipeline construction continues, German Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources in Washington

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The US Congress may impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, and these new restrictions could be targeted against investors and companies receiving the gas, if effort to complete the pipeline construction continues, German Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources in Washington.

The new sanctions could be imposed already in February or March, the newspaper added.

According to Handelsblatt, the US Congress is ready to impose the sanctions if Russia "makes an attempt" to complete the pipe laying.

US President Donald Trump signed in December the 2020 defense budget, which envisages sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The Swiss company of Allseas stopped to lay the pipes amid the threat of the US restrictions. However, Russia has repeatedly sad it is able to build the pipeline despite Washington's pressure, even without foreign partners.