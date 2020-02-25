US May Impose New Sanctions on Purchasers of Venezuelan Oil - Trump

The United States may impose new sanctions on those purchasing Venezuelan oil, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that some new measures could be seen already "in a little while."

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States may impose new sanctions on those purchasing Venezuelan oil, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that some new measures could be seen already "in a little while."

"You will be see something on that in the not too distant future ...

There could be very serious sanctions," Trump said at a press conference in New Delhi, when asked whether he would allow Indian companies to purchase Venezuelan oil from third parties and whether there would more sanctions on Venezuela.

"You are gonna see in a little while. You're asking a question right in the middle of us doing something," Trump added, when asked to share more details