US May Include More HIMARS Systems In Future Aid To Ukraine - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and it may include more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are and will continue to provide them the kinds of systems and assistance that they need, to defend themselves. And yes, that has included HIMARS in the past, and it could very well include more HIMARS going forward," Kirby said during a virtual press gaggle.

The HIMARS systems give the Ukrainian military "long range fires" and allow them to engage Russian troops from a standoff distance, Kirby said.

Considering the flat, open landscape of the frontline, HIMARS have been "very effective," Kirby added.

Kirby made the comment in relation to a January 2 strike targeting Russian troops in Makiivka, which killed at least 63 servicemen and is attributed to a Ukrainian attack with six HIMARS rockets.

