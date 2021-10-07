UrduPoint.com

US May 'Leverage' Anti-Islamic State Coalition On Afghanistan - Pentagon Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:40 AM

US May 'Leverage' Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Biden administration is considering utilizing partners in the 83-nation coalition it leads against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) to monitor and potentially act against the terror group's branch operating in Afghanistan, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Mara Kaplan said.

"Regional partners are going to be critical to ensure we are maintaining pressure on these organizations like al Qaeda and ISIS-K (Islamic State-Khorasan)," Kaplan told a middle East Institute (MEI) podcast on Wednesday. "ISIS-K is definitely one of these groups that folks are watching pretty closely."

Since the United States had lost its on-the-ground military and intelligence assets in Afghanistan in its rushed evacuation from the country in August, working with regional partners was going to be critical to ensure Washington was maintaining pressure on hostile groups in that country, Kaplan said.

"We don't have military or intelligence personnel in Afghanistan: That is inevitably changing in this ecosystem: We need to recalibrate how we are accomplishing our goals on this front. ...There are various ways folks are looking at how to achieve this," Kaplain said.

However, Kaplan emphasized that she was not implying any specific new organization or action against terrorist or other hostile groups in Afghanistan in any way as the country is now controlled by the Taliban (banned in Russia) after the rapid collapse of the Afghan army in August.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Washington United States Middle East August From

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

2 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.