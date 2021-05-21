UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Lift Limit On Range Of S.Korean Missiles During Biden-Moon Meeting - Reports

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:35 PM

US May Lift Limit on Range of S.Korean Missiles During Biden-Moon Meeting - Reports

US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, might agree to abolish a 2012 guideline that limits the range of Seoul missiles to 800 kilometers (450 miles) during the meeting on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed South Korean delegation member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, might agree to abolish a 2012 guideline that limits the range of Seoul missiles to 800 kilometers (450 miles) during the meeting on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed South Korean delegation member.

Seoul has the "will and idea of resolving the issue of abolishing the missile guideline" before the end of Moon's term in 2022, a senior official accompanying the South Korean president on his visit to Washington was quoted as saying to pool reporters.

Moon departed to the United States for a four-day visit on Wednesday. The first ever personal summit with Biden is scheduled to take place at the White House on Friday. The talks are expected to cover such items as North Korea, COVID-19 and trade.

The missile guideline in question was issued in 1979, when South Korea was given US technologies and components for developing its own missiles. As a result of two revisions in 2001 and 2012, the permitted range of South Korean missiles was increased from the initial 180 kilometers to 300 kilometers and then 800 kilometers.

Related Topics

Washington White House Visit Seoul South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet didn't approve hike in power tariff: Spoke ..

44 seconds ago

Palestine Solidarity Day observed nationwide

45 seconds ago

UN Rights Experts Call For ICC Probe Into Attacks ..

47 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Calls on BBC to Avoid Repeating ..

4 minutes ago

Pak-China relations getting stronger day by day : ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.