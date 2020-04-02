If Russia's Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela then the sanctions against the company should be removed, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Thursday

"If Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela, then the sanctions that are based on its conduct in Venezuela or with respect to Venezuela should be lifted," Abrams said. "I don't know if that's true yet. I have seen the press reports."