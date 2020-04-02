UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Lift Sanctions On Rosneft If Company's Activities Unrelated To Venezuela - Abrams

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:57 PM

US May Lift Sanctions on Rosneft if Company's Activities Unrelated to Venezuela - Abrams

If Russia's Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela then the sanctions against the company should be removed, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) If Russia's Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela then the sanctions against the company should be removed, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"If Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela, then the sanctions that are based on its conduct in Venezuela or with respect to Venezuela should be lifted," Abrams said. "I don't know if that's true yet. I have seen the press reports."

Related Topics

Russia Company Venezuela

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

27 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

1 hour ago

US Democrats Postpone July Convention 1 Month to D ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Registers 769 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,477 New Cas ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab University makes online classes compulsory ..

4 minutes ago

France confirms 4 coronavirus cases in anti-jihadi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.