UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Lift Sanctions On Rosneft Trading If Firm Activities Unrelated To Venezuela - Envoy

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:09 PM

US May Lift Sanctions on Rosneft Trading if Firm Activities Unrelated to Venezuela - Envoy

If Russia's Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela then the sanctions against the company should be removed, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) If Russia's Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela then the sanctions against the company should be removed, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"If Rosneft Trading has nothing to do with Venezuela, then the sanctions that are based on its conduct in Venezuela or with respect to Venezuela should be lifted," Abrams said. "I don't know if that's true yet. I have seen the press reports."

Abrams said it was not clear whether legally the transfer of activities has taken place to a new company "that apparently was going to be formed to take over these activities.

"

On Saturday, the Russian oil company said that it was stopping all activities in Venezuela and selling all of the relevant assets to a company fully owned by the Russian government. In exchange, Rosneft will receive 9.6 percent of its own shares.

In February, the United States introduced sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary Rosneft Trading and accused it of supplying Venezuelan oil to foreign markets, thus supporting the country's current authorities, not recognized by the US as legitimate. On March 12, Washington also sanctioned another subsidiary, TNK Trading, claiming it was moving oil instead of the previously sanctioned Rosneft Trading.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington Company Oil United States Venezuela February March Market All Government

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

36 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

1 hour ago

'Precautionary steps continued to save police forc ..

54 seconds ago

Antibody tests key to ending COVID-19 lockdowns

56 seconds ago

Michigan Sees Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily, ..

57 seconds ago

Labour Minister appeals Sindh, Balichistan Govts f ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.