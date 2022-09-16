US May Modify Arctic Strategy Due to Changes in Security Environment - Pentagon

The United States sees a need to make adjustments to its Arctic strategy due to changes in the global security environment that include Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and climate change, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday

"We need to account for changes in the security environment, whether it's the increased urgency of the climate challenge or the implications of the conflict in Ukraine, for stability and security in the Arctic," Pollock said during a virtual panel discussion with the Center for a New American Security.

Pollock added that the United States is aware that the Arctic plays a very important role in both Russia's and China's medium- and long-term strategic plans, so NATO and the Arctic seven must be prepared for a range of outcomes.