UrduPoint.com

US May Modify Arctic Strategy Due To Changes In Security Environment - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:29 PM

US May Modify Arctic Strategy Due to Changes in Security Environment - Pentagon

The United States sees a need to make adjustments to its Arctic strategy due to changes in the global security environment that include Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and climate change, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States sees a need to make adjustments to its Arctic strategy due to changes in the global security environment that include Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and climate change, US Principal Director for the Arctic and Global Resilience at the Defense Department Greg Pollock said on Friday.

"We need to account for changes in the security environment, whether it's the increased urgency of the climate challenge or the implications of the conflict in Ukraine, for stability and security in the Arctic," Pollock said during a virtual panel discussion with the Center for a New American Security.

Pollock added that the United States is aware that the Arctic plays a very important role in both Russia's and China's medium- and long-term strategic plans, so NATO and the Arctic seven must be prepared for a range of outcomes.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia China United States

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Roe v. Wade M ..

US Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Roe v. Wade May Endanger Cancer Patients - ..

1 minute ago
 Putin on Kiev's Decision to Abandon Negotiations W ..

Putin on Kiev's Decision to Abandon Negotiations With Russia: 'As You Wish'

1 minute ago
 Russia Agreed That Ukraine's Security Should be Gu ..

Russia Agreed That Ukraine's Security Should be Guaranteed by Major Powers - Put ..

1 minute ago
 SCO Stands for Keeping Outer Space Weapons-Free - ..

SCO Stands for Keeping Outer Space Weapons-Free - Declaration

1 minute ago
 Putin on Kiev's Statements About Counteroffensive: ..

Putin on Kiev's Statements About Counteroffensive: Let's See How It Ends

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan urges end to war in Ukraine 'as soon as po ..

Erdogan urges end to war in Ukraine 'as soon as possible'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.