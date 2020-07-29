US May Move Additional Forces to Poland, Baltics From Germany - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States may move more troops from Germany into Poland and the Baltic countries, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

"We also plan on rotating for the lead element of the Army's newly established Fifth Corps headquarters to Poland once Warsaw signs a defense cooperation agreement and a burden sharing deal as previously pledged," Esper said.

"There are maybe other opportunities as well to move additional forces into Poland and the Baltics."