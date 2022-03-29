US May Need to Deploy More Troops in Europe Amid Changing Security Environment - General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The number of US troops in Europe will likely be increased in light of the changing security environment in the region after the conflict in Ukraine comes to an end, European Command (EUCOM) head Gen. Tod Wolters said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"I would just tell you that based off of the dynamic environment that exists today, that number (of US troops in Europe) could change. I suspect that it probably will, and in which direction will be determined based off conditions in the environment," Wolters told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "My suspicion is we're going to still need more."

Wolters underscored that the United States must to be ready to adjust to the new security conditions in Europe following the completion of Russia's special operation in Ukraine by altering the size of US contributions to the region.

The EUCOM commander added that the United States' presence in Europe has gone up from 60,000 to 100,000 troops as a result of the Russian special operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.