UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May No Longer Be 'Singular Dominant Player,' Still Has Advantages - CIA Chief Nominee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:27 PM

US May No Longer Be 'Singular Dominant Player,' Still Has Advantages - CIA Chief Nominee

The United States may not be world's lone superpower but it still enjoys advantages over international rivals, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of CIA, William Burns, said in his US Senate confirmation heading on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States may not be world's lone superpower but it still enjoys advantages over international rivals, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of CIA, William Burns, said in his US Senate confirmation heading on Wednesday.

"While I recognize the international landscape is changing fast - we're in a period of profound transformation. The United States may no longer be the singular dominant player... but I would argue we still have a better hand to play than any of our major rivals," Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Burns explained that the United States has the capacity for "domestic renewal" and the option of working with allies and partners, unlike "authoritarian regimes" as well as "lonelier powers," such as Russia and China.

However, Burns stressed that it is critical for CIA and the United States to focus on emerging areas of interest, such as space - a domain which US rivals are increasingly targeting in an effort to establish dominance in key future theaters.

Related Topics

Senate World Russia China CIA United States May National University

Recent Stories

Roskomnadzor Demands Twitter to Provide Lists of B ..

2 minutes ago

Negative developments in int'l security landscape ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan directs to initiate inc ..

5 minutes ago

PCTB asked to set timeline for issuance of NOCs to ..

6 minutes ago

Two held for aerial firing, fireworks in wedding p ..

6 minutes ago

6 more positive surfaced for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.