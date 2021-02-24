US May No Longer Be 'Singular Dominant Player,' Still Has Advantages - CIA Chief Nominee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States may not be world's lone superpower but it still enjoys advantages over international rivals, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of CIA, William Burns, said in his US Senate confirmation heading on Wednesday.

"While I recognize the international landscape is changing fast - we're in a period of profound transformation. The United States may no longer be the singular dominant player... but I would argue we still have a better hand to play than any of our major rivals," Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Burns explained that the United States has the capacity for "domestic renewal" and the option of working with allies and partners, unlike "authoritarian regimes" as well as "lonelier powers," such as Russia and China.

However, Burns stressed that it is critical for CIA and the United States to focus on emerging areas of interest, such as space - a domain which US rivals are increasingly targeting in an effort to establish dominance in key future theaters.