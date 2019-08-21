(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering taking on the annual $600 million in subsidies that Denmark pays to Greenland as part of a plan to purchase the island, media reported.

The US administration is also discussing the possibility of providing Denmark with a one-time payment under the potential deal, The Washington Post said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Trump earlier confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland, the biggest island in the world, which has belonged to Denmark for centuries.

Denmark has dismissed the plans, calling them "absurd," and refused to discuss the matter. This prompted Trump to postpone a planned meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in September.

Greenland is located in the northwestern part of the Atlantic Ocean, which makes it of strategic importance for the development of the Arctic region. The United States has had its Thule Air Base in the northwestern part of Greenland since 1943.