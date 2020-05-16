UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Partially Resume WHO Funding At Level Of China's Contributions - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:25 PM

US May Partially Resume WHO Funding at Level of China's Contributions - Reports

The administration of US President Donald Trump may partially resume funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), which was suspended amid a row over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but the amount of potential contributions will be smaller and commensurate with those made by China, the Fox News broadcaster reported, citing a draft letter to the WHO chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The administration of US President Donald Trump may partially resume funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), which was suspended amid a row over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but the amount of potential contributions will be smaller and commensurate with those made by China, the Fox news broadcaster reported, citing a draft letter to the WHO chief.

In April, Trump ordered that his country's funding of the WHO be halted over negligence, claiming that the UN health agency had impeded the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and let it spread by covering up the true scale of the initial COVID-19 outbreak China. The move was met with criticism from the WHO and the international community. At the same time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not rule out that Washington would never restore the WHO funding.

The draft letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, obtained by the broadcaster, said that Washington will "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions" to the WHO.

The draft noted that the United States saw certain problems in the work of the WHO but believed that the organization had great potential.

"If China increases its funding to the WHO, we will consider matching those increases," the letter read.

The US previous funding of the WHO stood at $400 million per year and Washington was the WHO's biggest donor. If the United States continues to fund the organization in the same volume as China does, the new funding will be about one-tenth of Washington's previous yearly contributions, according to the broadcaster.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 300,000 fatalities, according to WHO latest data.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Washington Trump Same United States March April May From Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh refuses to open lockdown despite PM’s advi ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow's Doctors Helped Over 26,000 People Recover ..

27 seconds ago

20,000 maund wheat stock confiscated in Multan

29 seconds ago

Italy to reopen borders on June 3 to restart touri ..

1 minute ago

12 profiteers arrested in a day in Multan

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses 2.17% grow ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.