US May Pursue Mandatory Regulations To Improve Cybersecurity - Senior Official
Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Biden administration is considering imposing mandatory cybersecurity regulations to bolster US cybersecurity and critical infrastructure defenses, a senior administration official told reporters.
"Given the criticality of this threat, we need to move with urgency and we need to look at all options - voluntary and mandatory - to achieve the rapid progress we need," the official said.