US May Redeploy Terrorists From Syria to Ukraine to Confront Russia - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States may redeploy terrorists from Syria to Ukraine in a bid to confront Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Regarding this (US sending terrorists from Syria to Ukraine), we have no evidence, but it is to be expected. The US redeploys terrorists from one place to another, in addition to the fact that terrorists move on their own. But the terrorists in Syria are what they call 'Islamic terrorists,' who hide behind religion. There is no religious war in Ukraine, but they (terrorists) are there, judging by the videos circulating on the internet," Assad said.

These fighters did not go to Ukraine because of jihad, the president said, noting that "it is certain that someone has deployed them (there) and undoubtedly this was done under the auspices of the United States and its agents from Western countries."

"This is a common issue that happens all the time and has nothing to do with Syria or Ukraine, it has to do with the mechanism of action of America and Western countries in the matter of using terrorism as their agent in the wars they are waging. Eventually, there are terrorists who are transferred from other regions, including from Syria, to fight against Russia in Ukraine," Assad added.