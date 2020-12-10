US May Return to Normality by End of 2021 - Fauci

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States may be able to enjoy a relatively full return to pre-coronavirus normality by the end of 2021 if the new vaccines prove as effective as hoped for, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said in a podcast.

"I believe if we do it efficiently enough over the second quarter of 2021, by the third quarter we might have enough herd immunity protecting our society that by the end of 2021, we could be close to the degree of normality that we had before," Fauci said.

However, Fauci warned if more than half of the US public refused to trust and take the new vaccines, the pandemic could last much longer and not be isolated.

"If only 40 or 50 percent of people are willing to get vaccinated, it's going to take quite a while to reach herd immunity," he said.

Recent polls indicate that around 25 percent of US adults are undecided about using the new vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna while another 25 percent outright say they will refuse to do so.

On Tuesday, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a briefing document that there are 20 possible side effects from taking the new vaccines, including stroke, heart attack, meningitis, encephalitis, autoimmune diseases, narcolepsy and others. The FDA also said that six people have died during trials testing Pfizer's vaccine.