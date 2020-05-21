US May See 'Gigantic' Economic Rebound in 4th Quarter - Treasury Chief Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US economy's decline from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to bottom out by the second quarter and a gigantic increase in activity is possible in the final three months of the year, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday.

"I think we will bottom out in the second quarter and I think in the third and four quarters, we will be back," Mnuchin told a live-streamed event. "What I'm saying is when you come off a low number from closing down the economy, you're going to have very, very big increases. So, yes, I think you're going to see a very large - call it gigantic - increase in the fourth quarter.

"

The US economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year for its sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09. Even with all 50 US states having reopened for business from shutdowns forced by the pandemic, economists are still bracing for a sharp recession by the second quarter, citing the nearly 40 million jobs lost in the country and signs that there could be a second wave of the virus that has already killed more than 95,000 Americans.

US lawmakers have approved trillions of Dollars of stimulus to help the country's recovery, including a paycheck protection program, which Mnuchin estimated on Thursday could end up saving 60 million jobs.