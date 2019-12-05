US May Send 14,000 More Troops to Mideast to Counter Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The US Administration is considering sending an additional 14,000 troops to the middle East along with dozens of ships and other hardware to counter Iran, media reported.

President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision as soon as this month, The Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday citing unnamed American officials.

According to the publication, the deployment would double US military personnel sent to the region since the buildup began in May.