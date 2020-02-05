UrduPoint.com
US May Send Additional Evacuation Flights To China On 'Reimbursable Basis' - State Dept.

Wed 05th February 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States is prepared to send more evacuation flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, but the evacuees will have to reimburse the costs, the US Embassy in China announced on its website.

"The Department of State may be staging additional evacuation flights with capacity for private US citizens on a reimbursable basis, leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on February 6, 2020," the embassy said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus in China has risen to 490, while the number of those infected with the virus has reached 24,324, the Chinese authorities have recently revealed. More than 890 people have recovered from the virus, China's state health committee said.

The new coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, Hubei province in December of last year. It is suspected that the new virus originated at a "wet market" in Wuhan.

