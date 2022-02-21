US May Send Additional Military Units to Poland - Polish Diplomat

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The United States may send additional military units to Poland, Pawel Jablonski, the deputy foreign minister of Poland, told the Polish Radio broadcaster.

"We are talking with the United States all the time about how to strengthen the operational capabilities not only of Poland, but also of other countries on NATO's eastern flank.

Also, all the time we talk about increasing the American military presence. It is very real that we will have more regular units on our territory, at least temporarily," Jablonski said.