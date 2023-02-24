UrduPoint.com

US May Send Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier For Drills With South Korea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

US May Send Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier for Drills With South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) South Korea and the United States are discussing the possible deployment of a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier during a joint military exercise in March, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing sources.

The joint US-South Korean Freedom Shield military drills are scheduled to take place in March for the first time since 2018 as the countries are going to conduct field maneuvers, simulate fighting and participate in military games.

If agreed, the US could send the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to take part in the exercise, the news agency reported, adding that the South Korean Defense Ministry was yet to confirm the information.

Last year, the US sent the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to a trilateral naval exercise with Japan and South Korea that took place in the Sea of Japan.

In November, the defense officials from the two countries agreed to increase the intensity of the deployment of US major defense forces to the peninsula as part of their bilateral military cooperation.

On Friday, Pyongyang warned that it may consider Washington's further hostile actions a "declaration of war."

Related Topics

Washington Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea March May November 2018 From

Recent Stories

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

3 minutes ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

6 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after ..

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

49 minutes ago
 Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant commences commercial operat ..

51 minutes ago
 UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmi ..

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.