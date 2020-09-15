UrduPoint.com
US May Set Anti-Dumping Duties On Chinese Glass Containers Of Up To 256% - Commerce Dept.

Tue 15th September 2020

US May Set Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Glass Containers of Up to 256% - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United States plans to impose permanent duties on imports of glass containers from China that in some cases would reach nearly 256 percent, pending a final ruling from the International Trade Commission (ITC) that US companies have been harmed by unfair competition, the Department of Commerce said in a press release on Monday.

"[The Department of] Commerce determined that exporters from China have dumped certain glass containers in the United States at margins ranging from 31.07 to 255.68 percent," in what the release called a "final determination."

Should the ITC rule that US industry had been hurt by sales of the Chinese containers, Commerce will impose duties based on the margins announced on Monday, the release said.

The ITC ruling is scheduled for October 26.

The case against Chinese glass container makers stems from a complaint filed by the American Glass Packaging Coalition, which claimed its members were hurt by sales of the items at less than fair value - a practice known as dumping.

US trade law requires a determination by the quasi-judicial ITC that American industries have been harmed before the Commerce Department can impose penalties.

In 2019, US imports of Chinese containers targeted by the complaint were valued at $293 million, according to the release.

