US May Soon Conclude Draft Text With Taliban on Anti-Terror Assurances, Troop Exit - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States may soon finalize the document outlining the Taliban's commitments to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists as well as address the withdrawal of foreign troops, US Political Coordinator Rodney Hunter told the UN Security Council.

"Regarding terrorism, we have made progress and may soon be in the position to conclude a draft text outlining the Taliban's commitments to ensure Afghan soil is never again used for international terrorism," Hunter said on Wednesday.

The question of US troops' presence in the country, which is condition-based, would also be soon discussed with the Taliban movement, Hunter noted.

"The United States has made clear to the Taliban that we are prepared to reduce our forces.

However, we have not agreed to [a] number or timeline with the Taliban," he said.

According to the US envoy, the final disposition of the forces will be determined with a peace settlement and with the establishment of a new government.

On its part, Hunter added, the United States prepares to create a foundation for intra-Afghan talks to start as soon as possible.

The United States and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks and are preparing for the next with expectation of a breakthrough. The Taliban would like to see foreign troops leave while the United States wants a guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used as a shelter for terrorists. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen earlier said that the United States had agreed on troop withdrawal and that was the main outcome of talks so far.