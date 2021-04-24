UrduPoint.com
US May Temporarily Boost Number Of Ground Forces In Afghanistan During Pullout - Pentagon

Sat 24th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The United States may temporarily increase the number of ground forces in Afghanistan to provide security and logistical support during the withdrawal from the country, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"It's entirely possible that there will be a temporary increase of some ground forces and enablers, not just for force protection, but also for logistical and engineering support that will have to go into Afghanistan to help us make sure this drawdown gets done on the timeline and in a safe and orderly way," Kirby said in a press briefing.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved the extended deployment of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the middle East and the deployment of long-range bombers to the area to provide force protections options during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kirby said.

US and NATO forces in Afghanistan will withdraw ground forces from the country by May 1 and they aim to complete the pullout by September 11.

Afghanistan is still witnessing clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday that intra-Afghan peace talks currently appear to be in a short-term deadlock and emphasized the need for the United States to continue supporting the Afghan government in order to prevent it from collapsing after foreign forces withdraw.

