US May Unveil Export Controls Against Russia 'At Any Moment' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Biden administration may announce additional sanctions against Russia, including unveiling export controls, at any moment, Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said on Wednesday.

"Our export controls, which can deny all of the critical technology inputs to Russia, have yet to be unveiled. We can unveil those at any moment," Singh told CNN without providing any additional details.

The United States and its European allies announced sanctions against Russia after Moscow decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics on Monday.

Singh warned that the sanctions costs will escalate and characterized the restrictions announced on Tuesday as "a demonstration effect" that will go higher if the situation does not change.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.